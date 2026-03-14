Political parties invoke Kanshi Ram’s legacy to woo Dalit voters ahead of 2027 polls

Lucknow: The birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram on March 15 is set to trigger intense political activity in Uttar Pradesh as major parties attempt to consolidate the Dalit vote ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has given a “Lucknow Chalo” call to party functionaries, aiming to stage a massive show of strength in the state capital and mobilise Dalit voters, who constitute nearly 21 percent of the electorate in the state.

Party sources said Mayawati is expected to outline the party’s broader political strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections during the gathering. A similar programme is also proposed in Noida to extend the campaign’s outreach.

Political observers say a large turnout at the event would signal that the BSP’s organisational machinery, which has faced erosion in recent years, remains active. Party insiders said the initiative is also aimed at reminding Dalit voters that Kanshi Ram’s political legacy belongs to the party he founded.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also planned events across the state to mark the occasion. Party sources said the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha has been asked to collaborate with social organisations to highlight Kanshi Ram’s legacy.

One of the key programmes is scheduled in Ghaziabad under the banner of a social organisation named after Ramabai Ambedkar, the wife of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. The BJP has strategically chosen western Uttar Pradesh, a region with a significant population of Jatav voters who traditionally form the core support base of the BSP.