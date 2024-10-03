‘Political gain’: Controversy as Sai Baba idols removed from Varanasi temples

Varanasi: A fresh controversy has erupted in Varanasi after the ‘Sanatan Rakshak Dal’ initiated a campaign to remove Sai Baba idols from temples, arguing that the revered saint has no place in Hindu worship spaces. As of now, 14 temples have removed Sai Baba statues, with more expected to follow.



The movement gained momentum on Tuesday when the Sai Baba statue was removed from the Bada Ganesh temple. The temple’s head priest, Rammu Guru, supported the decision, stating, “Sai Baba was being worshipped without a proper understanding of religious scriptures, which is prohibited.”

Similarly, at the Annapurna temple, head priest Shankar Puri said: “Sai Baba’s worship has no scriptural basis, and therefore he should not be revered in Hindu temples.”

Ajay Sharma, the state president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, spearheading the campaign, claimed that the move is intended to preserve the sanctity of Varanasi, a city known for its devotion to Lord Shiva. “Only Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should be worshipped in Kashi. Sai Baba’s statues have already been removed from 10 temples, and more, including those at Agastya Kund and Bhuteshwar temples, will follow,” Sharma declared.

The group asserts that while Sai Baba, who had Muslim roots, may be revered, he is not a figure of Sanatan Dharma and should not be placed in Hindu temples. “There is no disrespect toward Sai Baba. Hinduism embraces all beliefs and that is why people visit Shirdi. But Sai Baba should have a separate space for worship,” he added.

The campaign, however, has triggered outrage among Sai Baba devotees. Samar Ghosh, the priest of a Sai temple in the Sigra area of Varanasi, said: “Such measures hurt people’s faith and create divisions in society. This is not right.” .

The controversy has also drawn political reactions. UP Congress leader Maroof Khan condemned the campaign. “Sanatan Dharma is known for its inclusivity, accepting beliefs from all religions. It is unfortunate that religion is being used for political gain,” he said.