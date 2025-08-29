Political discourse is turning toxic, violent; parties must stick to their principles: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday expressed concerns over the "declining level of politics" in the country, blaming self-interests of political parties for the trend. She urged all political parties to work in line with their constitutions and principles to safeguard interests of the poor and the common people. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's comments came a day after alleged derogatory remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother at an Opposition rally in Bihar.

In a post on X, Mayawati said political discourse has become "toxic and violent" in recent years, especially during elections, even as India face mounting internal and external challenges. "It is extremely sad and worrying that, while parties are serving political self-interests, the level of politics is falling in the country," she wrote, adding that parties should act on their principles "in the interest of the nation and crores of poor and common people." Mayawati also took strong exception to "derogatory, indecent and unparliamentary" remarks being made publicly about people holding high positions in government and non-government institutions, and politics. She said that such comments tarnish the country's image. "In this context, what has recently been seen and heard in Bihar is also a matter of grave concern," she said, without naming anyone.

Mayawati said the BSP, following the Ambedkarite ideology of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare and happiness of all), has always been against "poisonous politics" and expects others to refrain from indulging in "cheap politics of forcibly putting each other down." She further underlined the importance of adhering to the framework laid down by the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar which, she said, guarantees checks and balances among constitutional institutions. "By working within their prescribed limits and properly implementing these checks and balances, the situation can certainly be prevented from worsening," she said.