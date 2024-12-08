Policeman shoots dead colleague before committing suicide

Jammu: A policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle before turning the weapon on himself to commit suicide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said.

The two policemen along with another colleague were travelling from north Kashmir’s Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu region when the incident took place.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two cops were seen lying inside a police

van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am.

Officials said the head constable opened fire at the driver over some argument before committing suicide.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure said the accused used his AK 47 assault rifle in the firing.

“They were posted in Sopore and belonged to Kashmir. The accused shot dead his colleague before killing himself,” the officer said, quoting the preliminary information.

Earlier the police said in a statement that, “Today, at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling

towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

“Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway,” it said.