Police vigil continues in violence-hit village in Satara

Police continued to maintain strict vigil in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra’s Satara district where communal violence claimed one life, while the Internet services which have been suspended are likely to be restored

by Wednesday evening,

officials said.

Two groups clashed in Pusesawali village on Sunday night over an “objectionable” post on social media.

Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police earlier said.

One person was killed and 10 others injured in the violence, they said.

According to the district administration, the situation in the village is under control and police security continues to be deployed there. After the violence, Internet services were suspended.