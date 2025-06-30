Police use tear gas, batons to disperse tribal protesters in J’khand ahead of 'Hul Diswas' event

Ranchi: The police on Monday fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a group of people protesting the dismantling of a stage allegedly by Jharkhand's Sahibganj district authorities ahead of an official function to mark 'Hul Diwas' (Rebellion Day) in Bhognadih area, officials said.

Bhognadih is the birthplace of tribal icons Sido and Kanhu Murmu, two brothers who led the Santhal rebellion against British rule and local landlords in 1855–56. 'Hul Diwas' is observed on June 30 to commemorate the tribal uprising.

People of Bhognadih, led by the Sido-Kanhu Murmu Hul Foundation (SKHF) and Aato Manjhi Vashi Bhognadih (AMVB), were protesting the district administration’s alleged dismantling of a separate stage they had set up to commemorate Hul Diwas in their capacity.

While Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi condemned the incident, senior minister Dipika Pandey Singh said a "well-planned conspiracy" could be behind it.

"Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge and use tear gas shells as some villagers attacked the force using bows and arrows," an official said.

The protestors also allegedly locked the Sido-Kanhu Bhognadih Park where the statues of the two tribal icons are located. When the police reached there to unlock the gate, the protesters clashed with the personnel, he said.

"The situation is well under control now, and the government function was held smoothly," said Sahibganj SP Amit Kumar Singh.

He added that the incident occurred in the morning when a group attempted to celebrate the occasion separately.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemant Sati said a state programme is held every year here in Bhognadih.

“Some people with their vested interests attempted to create disturbance and police had to disperse the crowd by using tear gas. A few police personnel suffered minor injuries," he said.

Earlier, descendants of Sido-Kanhu alleged that the administration denied them permission to observe Hul Diwas in Bhognadih.

A member of the Sido-Kanhu Hul Foundation (SKHF) claimed that the stage they had erected to observe the occasion was damaged by the administration.

After the incident, Education Minister Ramdas Soren offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Sido-Kanhu.

He also addressed gathering on the occasion.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Jharkhand BJP chief and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi said, “The brutal lathi charge in Bhognadih will prove to be the reason for the downfall of the Hemant Soren government.”

Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said she does not have complete information about the incident but "a well-planned conspiracy" behind it cannot be ruled out.

“All of a sudden, BJP leaders started roaming in Santhal Paragana about a week back. It is hard to believe that they did not hatch any conspiracy there,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to the tribal warriors of the Santhal rebellion on 'Hul Diwas' and extended greetings to the people.

"Salute to the struggle and martyrdom of the great heroes of the Hul rebellion, immortal martyrs Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phoolo-Jhano and other brave martyrs. Before the freedom struggle, our heroes of the Hul rebellion had lit the torch of tribal identity against the exploitation and atrocities of the British rule and moneylenders and for the protection of water, forest and land," Soren said in a social media post.

The teachings of the brave forefathers will always inspire people to seek justice and self-respect, he added.

"Their struggle against British rule will always inspire future generations to fight against injustice and serve the motherland," Gangwar said in a post on X.

In Jamshedpur, BJP's ST Morcha National Executive Committee member Ramesh Hansda condemned the lathi-charge and tear gas shelling on the tribals on "Hul Diwas" in Bhognadih.

Describing the action of the district administration as "autocratic", Hansda demanded action against erring officials and removal of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.