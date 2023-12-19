Police seek more time to finish NewsClick probe

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Delhi police requested an extension of time in a New Delhi court to finish their investigation into the accusation that the NewsClick portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.



The application was moved before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur who posted the matter for hearing on December 22. The application sought extension upto the maximum period granted under the law, i.e., 180 days from the day of the arrest of an accused for the cases lodged under the special Acts, including the UAPA.

Without the court’s permission, the probe agency will have three months from the arrested to complete the investigation. The application claimed that the documents and other evidence in the case were voluminous and that the agency had to visit several places outside Delhi as part of the probe which was likely to take time.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested the news portal’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty on October 3. They are currently in judicial custody.