Police refutes BJP leader’s claim of its inaction in bomb seizure case

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Wednesday dismissed BJP leader Arjun Singh’s allegation over its inaction regarding a bomb seizure case



The police issued a statement and registered the case in connection with the incident.

Several crude bombs were reportedly spotted by the residents, stored behind a house of ward 6 of Bhatpara Municipality on April 22.

The leader sent two emails to the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that residents do not have faith in police and so they approached to him.

Singh had also wrote on his X handle claiming that police did not take any initiative to seize the bombs.

Dismissing the allegation on Wednesday, West Bengal Police took to X handle and said: “On 23.4.24, on receipt of information about storage of live crude bombs in Bhatpara PS area, Barrackpore City Police immediately rushed to the spot, cordoned the area and got the bombs diffused by BDDS. Specific case has been started, investigation proceeds.”