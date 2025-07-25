Police recruitment to be conducted soon in Haryana: CM Nayab Saini

Charkhi Dadri: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said that police recruitment in the state will be conducted soon and necessary directions have been issued to the concerned officers in this regard.

He was addressing a public gathering in village Jhojhu Kalan of the Badhra assembly segment in the Charkhi Dadri district. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 key development projects, totalling nearly Rs 68 crore.

He announced that a new grain market will be established in Badhra once suitable land is made available.

He also announced the construction of a vegetable market in village Hadouda, subject to feasibility assessment.

Saini praised the historical and cultural legacy of Charkhi Dadri, calling it a land of valour and pride. This region has contributed immensely to the nation’s freedom struggle and post-Independence military campaigns. Every inch of this land echoes with stories of courage and sacrifice, he said.

He noted that the region is known for its industrious people, strong values and unwavering self-respect.

The chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to accelerating development in Badhra and promised that no effort would be spared in ensuring the region’s progress.

Highlighting the developmental strides made over the past decade, the chief minister said Rs 495 crore worth of works had been executed in Badhra alone since 2014, whereas merely Rs 175 crore were spent on developmental works during the previous Congress government’s 10-year term, he said.

Saini said the country has witnessed a decisive and transparent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to an unprecedented transformation in the work culture.