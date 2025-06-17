Police Raid on Resorts in Silvassa and Daman Over Copyright Violations

DAMAN/SILVASSA: As part of a massive enforcement drive, the Crime Branch of the Daman Police carried out large-scale raids on seven reputed resorts in Silvassa and Daman for serious violations of copyright laws. The resorts are Devika Beach Resort and Hotel Cidade De Daman Beach Resort in Daman, and Treat Resort, Khanvel Resort, Ras Resort by Treat, Pluz Resort, and Pearl Resort in Silvassa.

The raids were conducted after a formal complaint was filed by Novex Communications Private Limited, a prominent music licensing firm. The resorts were accused of playing copyrighted music illegally without acquiring the licences required. Both the music industry and the government treasury claimed significant monetary losses due to the illegal process.

By way of reaction, the police lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against the managers, directors, and owners of these resorts. The offences levelled against them involve the public performance of copyrighted works in an unauthorised fashion, an offence punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

During the raids, law enforcement officials confiscated crucial evidence, such as song recordings and other evidence supporting the allegations of copyright infringement. The sure evidence has been the foundation on which the investigation continues, with authorities undertaking promises of speedy and strict legal action against all culprits.

The crackdown has revealed what is being described as a "massive scam" by experts, revealing the high level of illegal use of copyrighted music in public places, particularly in the hospitality and entertainment industries. The unlicensed use has been subjecting the music industry to serious financial losses, with numerous resort owners reportedly employing copyrighted music without the formal agreement or licence.

The police move sends a strong message that authorities are committed to enforcing intellectual property rights and safeguarding the rights of artists and music companies. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured that they will pursue the case with the greatest rigour, ensuring that all the violators receive the right legal sanctions.