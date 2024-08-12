Police prevented four Rohingyas from entering Assam illegally from B'desh: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the police prevented four Rohingya people from entering Assam illegally from Bangladesh.



Sarma also said that this infiltration attempt has no link with the ongoing political crisis in the neighbouring country.

"This morning at 1:30 am, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border," he said in a post on X.

"However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," Sarma added.

Later, during a media interaction on the sidelines of a programme here, he said that the people trying to enter India were Rohingyas.

"They are trying to come to Assam almost every day and we are blocking them. In the last 30 days, this is the second incident,” the chief minister said.

Sarma had said last week that the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the northeastern states, apprehending that the neighbouring country may again become a hub of insurgents and people from there may enter the region illegally.