Police personnel suspended after suicide attempt triggers tragic incident

Three police personnel, including an inspector, faced suspension following a tragic incident in Thalabetta near Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Chamarajanagara district. According to a police source, a family of four attempted suicide, resulting in one fatality and leaving three others critically injured.

Allegedly, a 21-year-old woman had a relationship with a 35-year-old man from Cheeranahalli village, who began filming obscene videos of her and blackmailing her and her family. When the woman disposed of the man's phone in water, he threatened to share the videos on social media. Despite seeking help from the KR Nagar police station, the family allegedly received no assistance.

Shankrappa Gowda, a resident, recounted how the victims arrived by bus and walked into the forest before being found unconscious on the road. They were then rushed to a nearby private hospital and later transferred to Chamarajanagara District Hospital, where one victim was declared dead.

Chamarajanagara SP Padmini Sahoo confirmed the incident and the subsequent police response. An unnatural death case was registered at the Male Mahadeshwara police station, with investigations ongoing.

As a result of the incident, higher authorities took action, suspending KR Nagar police inspector PP Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector B Girish, and head constable H Nagaraja for alleged dereliction of duty. Mysuru district additional superintendent of police B N Nandini stated that preliminary investigations indicated mishandling of the case by the police officials who received the initial complaint.