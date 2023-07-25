Police officer closed for beating up truck driver, exhorting money

DARJEELING: The Truck Driver’s Association of Darjeeling alleged that one of the members, a driver, was beaten up by a night patrol team of the Darjeeling police demanding Rs 20,000.



They submitted a memorandum to the inspector-in-charge of the Darjeeling police station demanding action against the officer. “I was in my parked truck in the wee hours of Tuesday when a patrolling van approached. An officer and two constables approached me and asked for documents. When I showed them everything, they dragged me out and took me all over town and beat me demanding Rs 20,000. I was allowed to go early in the morning,” stated Mukesh Chettri, the driver.

“The incident has been brought to my notice. We have closed the officer. Disciplinary action will be taken against all involved” stated Praveen Prakash, superintendent of police, Darjeeling.