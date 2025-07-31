Police officer assaulted during land dispute clash in Sitalkuchi, two arrested

Cooch Behar: Tension gripped the Sonar Chalan area under Khalismari Gram Panchayat of Sitalkuchi block on Wednesday after a police officer was assaulted during a violent clash between two families over a land dispute.

According to sources, a long-standing land-related disagreement between the families of Javed Ali and Khalid Mia escalated into a physical confrontation.

Upon receiving reports of the altercation, officers from Sitalkuchi Police Station rushed to the scene to defuse the situation.

In a shocking turn of events, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manoj Pal was allegedly attacked by members of both families.

He was thrown into a mud pit during the chaos, leaving him completely covered in mud.

Additional police forces later arrived and rescued the injured officer.

Following the assault, a large police contingent was deployed to bring the situation under control.

Two individuals — Aaved Ali and Javed Ali Mian — have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Local political representatives also reacted to the incident. Sitalkuchi Block Trinamool Congress President Tapan Guha condemned the attack, stating, “This incident is completely unacceptable.