Police medals awarded at 58th BSF Raising Day Parade

Kolkata: The 58th Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day Parade, held at the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, awarded President Police Medal for Distinguished Services 2021 (RD) and gallantry to the police personnel. Chief Guest Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, did the honour of awarding the medals. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General (DG), BSF, was also present at the function along with other dignitaries. Ajit Kumar Tete, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF, was awarded President Police Medal for Distinguished Services 2021(RD) at an investiture ceremony on December 4. Ajit Kumar Tete is currently posted at South Bengal Frontier, Newtown, Kolkata, as DIG, Principal Staff Officer. In last 35 years of service, Tete has served in militant-infected and high altitude areas of J&K. General Choudhary Trophy was awarded to the 66 Battalion of BSF. Mahila Camel riders made a special appearance during the parade for the first time in the history of BSF.