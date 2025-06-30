Police in Jammu intensifies security ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: Police set up a number of checkpoints on Sunday to bolster security arrangements in Jammu district and carry out daily anti-sabotage checks ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start from July 3.

The 38-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district -- leading to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the yatra.

"In view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu Police has significantly bolstered the security arrangements by establishing joint nakas (checkpoints) at multiple strategic locations across the district," a police spokesperson said. He said the checkpoints have been set up in coordination with paramilitary forces to ensure a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience.

The checkpoints will be operational round the clock in high-sensitivity and high-mobility zones, including on national highways, city peripheries and routes leading to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, the spokesperson said.

Personnel from police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies have been deployed for intensive frisking, surveillance and verification operations.

Senior police officers are personally monitoring the operations at the checkpoints to ensure alertness, professionalism and public convenience, the spokesperson said.

"The naka teams have been directed to maintain a balance between rigorous checking and respectful behaviour towards pilgrims and civilians," he added.