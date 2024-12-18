Police get breakthrough in Alipurduar shootout case, one person arrested

Alipurduar: Police have got a breakthrough in the murder of 62-year-old Kaushalya Mahato, who was shot dead in Alipurduar town on Tuesday evening. The identity of the deceased assailant has been revealed, and one of his associates has been arrested.

According to authorities, victim Mahato had financial dealings with the assailant Bishwadeep Das. Bishwadeep, a resident of Patlakhawa in Cooch Behar, frequented the Samaj Para Red Light area.

On Tuesday evening, he arrived at Mahato's residence with his two accomplices. After a heated exchange of words, Bishwadeep opened fire. His companions, frightened by the situation, fled on their motorcycle. Kaushalya Mahato, the paan shop owner, died on the spot. As local residents attempted to apprehend Bishwadeep, he fled the scene. However, while trying to evade capture, he opened fire again a short distance away, injuring 15-year-old Vishwarabi Das. The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital.

The enraged crowd eventually overpowered Bishwadeep and assaulted him severely before handing him over to the authorities. Later, Bishwadeep succumbed to his injuries in the Alipurduar District Hospital.

On Wednesday, police arrested Manoj Banerjee, a resident of Babupara, Ward No. 12, Alipurduar Municipality. Banerjee, who was with Bishwadeep, had a history of illegal firearm possession. The police are still searching for the third accomplice.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi confirmed that the investigation is progressing, saying, “One person has been arrested. A thorough investigation is underway, and we expect to solve the mystery behind this incident soon.”

The crime has left local residents shaken, and the Samaj Para area remained tense throughout the day.

Local officials, including MLA Suman Kanjilal, met with residents and assured them of swift action.