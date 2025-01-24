Police custody of Saif attacker extended till January 29 by Mumbai court

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week.

Police produced the accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court in Bandra at the end of his previous remand.

They sought his custody for seven more days from the court, arguing further investigation into some crucial aspects of the case was required.

The court allowed the police plea and extended his custody till January 29.

Khan's attacker, arrested from adjoining Thane city, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering India last year, police earlier said.

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed by the knife-wielding intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday (January 16) during a robbery attempt in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security and celebrity life.

Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.