Police constable recruitment exam begins amid tight security in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam is being conducted at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in the state under tight security on Friday. "We have inspected security arrangements at examination centres. The exams are going on properly and in a smooth manner. CCTVs are working properly as per the expectations of recruitment board, administration and police," Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the exam is being held at 1,174 centres across 67 districts. The exam will be conducted on five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

Every day, the candidates will take the exam in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second one will start at 3 pm and end at 5 pm. Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam on each of the five days, government officials said. The recruitment exam, which was earlier held on February 17 and 18 this year, got cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. The government has, therefore, implemented strict security measures at every centre this time to prevent use of unfair means, the officials said.