Police ask Meta to share details of accused’s accounts, FB page

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has written to Meta to access social media accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case and details of the now-deleted Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where they met each other, according to sources.

Police will also check the e-mail accounts attached with WhatsApp numbers of the accused to get chat backup to know with who else they were in contact just before their alleged involvement in the case, they said on Monday.

Police have collected bank account details of all

the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the December 13 incident, the police sources said.

Various Delhi Police teams approached family members of the accused on Sunday and collected details of their bank accounts. Bank passbooks of accused Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized from their residences in Haryana’s Jind and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, respectively, the sources said.

Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has written to Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to access social media accounts of the accused persons and sought details of Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Page’ like the number of members, etc.

The page was created by the accused and later deleted.

Meta has also been requested to share WhatsApp chats of the accused as their mobile phones have been damaged, the sources said.

According to police, Lalit Jha, the “mastermind” of the Parliament security breach conspiracy, threw his mobile phone and burnt those of other accused in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, where he fled after the incident.

Police later recovered fragments of broken and burnt mobile phones at Lalit’s instance. These parts have been sent to the forensic department to see if data can be recovered from them.

Delhi Police has arrested six persons so far – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.