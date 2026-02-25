Police arrests IYC prez, invokes charges of rioting against 7 others

New Delhi: A pre-planned attempt to breach the security cordon during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam has led to the arrest of eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib, with investigators alleging a wider conspiracy involving coordinated logistical support across states.



According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on February 20 while dignitaries, international delegates and visitors were attending the high-profile summit at Bharat Mandapam. A group of activists allegedly attempted to disrupt security arrangements and gain unauthorised access to the venue. Security personnel swiftly restrained the individuals, though several police officers sustained minor injuries while overpowering them.

An FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 61(2), 121(1), 132, 190, 195(1), 221, 223(A), 196, 197 and 3(5). During the course of the investigation, additional sections — 191(1) and 192 — were invoked after investigators claimed to have uncovered evidence pointing to a broader conspiracy.

Police said CCTV footage from inside and around the venue showed several suspects coordinating the attempted breach. Investigators have also identified individuals who allegedly provided logistical and operational assistance.

Eight persons have so far been arrested, while further interrogations, searches and raids are under way to apprehend others.

Among those arrested is Uday Bhanu Chib, who was taken into custody for questioning and formally arrested on Monday.

He was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class and remanded to four days of police custody.

The police had sought seven days’ custody, describing him as the “brain behind the protest” who had actively monitored and supported the operation.

The prosecution also alleged that he had withheld passwords to his electronic devices, hampering the probe.

Chib’s counsel opposed the plea, arguing that custodial interrogation was unnecessary and maintaining that he was not present at the protest site. The defence termed the allegations frivolous.

A court earlier denied bail to four accused, citing risks to India’s diplomatic image.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch’s Inter-State Cell. Separately, DPCC leaders met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urging restraint, calling the protest symbolic, and seeking a fair, impartial probe.