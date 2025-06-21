Police arrests BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy in extortion case

Hyderabad: BRS MLA in Telangana, Padi Kaushik Reddy, was arrested by the Warangal police in the early hours of Saturday in a case of alleged extortion, police sources said. The Huzurabad MLA was arrested at the RGI airport here and taken to Warangal, they added.

The case was registered based on an allegation that Kaushik Reddy threatened a quarry owner and took Rs 25 lakh from him and demanded Rs 50 lakh more, the police said. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged in a release that false cases are being foisted against Kaushik Reddy as he is questioning the "illegalities" of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the corruption and irregularities of ministers and ruling Congress leaders. Rama Rao demanded the unconditional release of the MLA.