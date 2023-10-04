Police action against NewsClick based on solid evidence: BJP

Justifying Delhi Police action against the NewsClick portal, the BJP said on Wednesday that those involved in anti-India activities will face the strictest action as people have given the mandate to the Modi government to deal firmly with such elements.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties of the INDIA’ bloc for coming in support of the news portal and said police have taken action against NewsClick based on “solid evidence”. He said people of the country “expect” that PM Modi’s government will take the “strictest action”.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.