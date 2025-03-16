Police: 219 ‘madrasas’ in Azamgarh getting govt aid found not-existent, FIR lodged

Azamgarh: The police here have registered a case against 219 ‘madrasas’ that were drawing government aid but did not exist on the ground, police said on Sunday.

The FIRs were registered following a complaint by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after an investigation found these madrasas were non-existent.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said, “219 cases have been registered in 22 police station areas of the district.”

The investigation, prompted by discrepancies found during online data entry on the madrasa portal, initially identified 313 madrasas with irregularities.

An SIT investigation, conducted following a 2017 complaint to the government, further revealed that 219 of these madrasas were entirely non-existent.