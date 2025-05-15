PoK should merge with India, says Athawale; warns of more wars if it fails to happen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be merged with India, and warned that if it fails to happen, the country will have to fight more wars. Hailing India's 'Operation Sindoor', he said the Army has taught Pakistan a lesson. Addressing a press conference, Athawale said, "India has hit Pakistan hard. The ceasefire is for a few days now. But our army has taught a lesson and we have killed over a 100 terrorists in Pakistan. It is not the case that the operation has stopped after the mediation of US President Donal Trump. India has put forth a proposal that Pakistan should hand over the PoK (to India) and stop terror activities."

No third party has the right to compromise on the case (of Kashmir) and India's stand is that a bullet will be answered by a bullet, the Minister of State for Social Justice said. "I have told earlier in Parliament also that the PoK should be part of India. If Pakistan does not hand it over, we will have to fight more wars to get it back," he said. Athawale urged the opposition parties not play politics over the issue by demanding the proof of action against Pakistan. When asked about the possibility of a reunion between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Athawale said, "I don't think they will come together as they have differences. If they come together, Congress will not accept Raj Thackeray in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)." He also appealed to Dalit leaders to come together on a single platform for the welfare of the community. "If that happens, I will not care for my ministerial post," the president of the Republic Party of India (Athawale) said. Replying to a query about Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat's allegations of diversion of funds from his department, Athawale said, "This kind of fund diversion should not happen. The Karnataka government has such a rule that the funds allocated for the poor should not be diverted. A similar law should be framed in Maharashtra."