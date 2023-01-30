Poets regale audience with soulful recitations in ‘Poetic Rendezvous’

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLC) organised a Poetic Rendezvous - an evening of soulful poetry in english at the Haryana Panchayat Bhavan, Chandigarh.



Chairperson of CLS Sumita Misra, IAS presided over the event which involved poetry reading by established and upcoming poets of the tricity and around. Misra said that CLS was established more than 10 years ago to promote culture, literature and art in the tricity.

The not-for-profit organisation has been working ceaselessly to give a platform to the budding and seasoned authors, poets and artists of the region. Misra, herself a renowned poet and having penned several books of poetry both in english and hindi, regaled the audience by sharing her ‘For my Daughters’ with the audience. Her latest collection of Hindustani poetry, ‘Lamhon ki Shabnam’ is already a bestseller.

The event witnessed the reading and recitation of poems by 15 poets.

The poets chose varied themes for their presentations ranging from hope, love, healing, domestic violence and poignant issues related to life and society. The audience were left spellbound by the mesmerising poetry which included Col Cheema’s poem ‘You are in Queue’, Lily Swarn’s ‘Hiraeth’, Sonika Sethi’s ‘It’s Your Smile, I Dread’, Deviyani Singh’s ‘White’, Harjinder Sandhawalia’s ‘Prayer’, Jupinderjit Singh’s ‘Touch’, Suneet Madan’s ‘Hope Ignited’, Ruby Mohan’s ‘Ballad of the Open Road’, Sarika Dhupar’s ‘Sky’s the Limit’, Harpreet Kaur Baweja’s ‘The Song of Life’, Reeta Rana’s ‘Ropes and Chains’, Dyutima Sharma’s ‘How I Like It’, Staffy Bhateja’s ‘Healing’, Yuvika Grewal’s ‘Love, A Metaphor’ Dolphin Bakshi’s ‘To the Man I Love’, Vinay Bansal’s ‘Twinkle twinkle belittle Star’ and Dr. Anu Girdhar’s ‘Intimacy.’

Misra congratulated the poets and the coordinators of the event Sonika Sethi and Deviyani Singh for the successful organisation and ensured the audience that CLS would continue to organise many such events in the future too.