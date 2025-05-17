Poet-lyricist Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya receive Jnanpith Award for 2023

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave away the 58th Jnanpith Award to renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya for year 2023.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, is celebrated for his works in Hindi cinema and considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era. The poet-lyricist was not able to attend the ceremony due to “health-related issues”.

Rambhadracharya, 75, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 240 books and texts, including four epics.

The Sanskrit scholar was given a citation plaque, a cash prize and a bronze replica of Vagdevi Saraswati.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the President commended Rambhadracharya’s “multi-faceted contributions” to Sanskrit literature and society.

“Rambhadracharya ji has set inspiring examples of excellence. You are endowed with many talents and your contributions are multi-faceted. Despite being physically challenged, you have rendered extraordinary service to literature and society with your insight, or rather divine sight. You are an impromptu poet.

“The Sanskrit literature written by you is both plentiful and excellent. You are an extraordinary worshipper of the divine language Sanskrit. You have a special place among the best interpreters of Indian traditions,” Murmu said.

She credited him for his interpretation of Panini’s “Ashtadhyayi” as well as commentaries on “Brahmasutra”, “Bhagvad Gita” and major Upanishads.