POCSO undertrial escapes from Jalpaiguri Medical College

Jalpaiguri: An undertrial facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act escaped from Jalpaiguri Medical College early Tuesday morning, raising security concerns.

The person was arrested in a POCSO case and was sent to the Jalpaiguri Correctional Home on July 9. The prisoner was admitted on November 11 for a hernia operation and was housed in the male surgical ward under prison guard surveillance instead of the hospital’s police cell.

Around 4:30 a.m. guards found him missing from his bed.

Addressing the matter, Dr. Kalyan Khan, MSVP of Jalpaiguri Medical College, stated, “The prisoner underwent surgery and required constant medical supervision, which is why he was not placed in the police cell. The escape occurred in the male surgical ward. The incident has been reported to the police and correctional home authorities. Since it happened under the watch of prison guards, they are leading the investigation. We are ready to assist if needed.”

Central Correctional Home Superintendent Biswarup Biswas commented, “Two of our staff were assigned to the prisoner’s security, but no police personnel were present. The matter has been reported to higher authorities.”

District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapat added, “When an accused is admitted for treatment, standard procedure involves placing them in the police cell. In this case, security was the responsibility of the prison guards. Police are investigating the escape based on the filed complaint.”