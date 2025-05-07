PNDT Act: Haryana to keep close vigil on habitual offenders

Chandigarh: In a bid to improve the sex ratio in Haryana, the Health and Family Welfare department has decided to keep a close vigil on habitual offenders who violate the PNDT and MTP Acts.

The department is considering sending a proposal to the state government to discontinue benefits such as old-age pension being provided by the state to such offenders.

This came to light during a weekly meeting, chaired by the department’s Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, of the State Task Force for Improving Sex Ratio in Haryana here on Tuesday. Rajpal has asked the officials concerned to move the proposal on priority.

He also pulled the strings of officials warning that their performances will be reviewed in the ACRs and issuing appreciation letters to those taking stringent measures to control female foeticide.

The government has assigned the work to monitor women with two girl children to ASHA workers to prevent female foeticide.

Rajpal issued strict directions to concerned officials, emphasising zero tolerance toward illegal abortion practices. He categorically stated that no Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor is permitted to carry out Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedures. Any such violation will attract stringent action, including cancellation of medical licences and sealing of clinics.

He further directed that abortion of pregnancies beyond 12 weeks must be strictly regulated. He said it must be mandatory to obtain prior approval from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) along with recommendations from at least two registered gynaecologists. He warned that any abortion carried out without valid medical justification or in contravention of the law would invite strict legal and administrative action.

Rajpal also stressed the urgent need to crack down on illegal medical practitioners and unregistered clinics operating under the guise of healthcare services. He instructed district authorities to conduct regular inspections and coordinate with law enforcement agencies to identify and shut down such establishments promptly.

He stressed the importance of a dual strategy—firm enforcement combined with sustained public awareness.