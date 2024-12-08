‘PM’s visionary leadership drives Rs 1L cr Ken-Betwa link project for Bundelkhand’s transformation’

Bhopal: While addressing industry and business representatives at the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for introducing the Ken-Betwa river link project worth Rs 1 Lakh crore for the Bundelkhand’s revival.

CM Yadav announced that Narmadapuram’s Mohasa-Babai industrial area is set to become the epicentre of regional development, with received investment proposals worth Rs 31,800 crore during the RIC. This landmark initiative aims to generate 40,000 jobs, marking a significant leap forward for Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and renewable energy sectors, the CM said.

The CM lauded the leadership of PM Modi, stating that under his guidance, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Madhya Pradesh is also progressing steadily, with the state’s agricultural growth rate increasing by 25 per cent in the last 20 years, he said.

Yadav also shared that the government has agreed to a joint project with Rajasthan under the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) scheme worth Rs. 70,000 crore, which will benefit several districts by improving irrigation and drinking water supply. The Ken-Betwa project is expected to transform the lives of people in the Bundelkhand region, he added.

The CM virtually performed the groundbreaking and inauguration of 82 units worth Rs 2,585 crore and transferred financial assistance of Rs 367 crore for 1,200 MSMEs.

He said the Solar Energy Park in the Narmadapuram, expanded from 227 acres to 884 acres, will host industrial units specialising in renewable energy, including solar cells, green hydrogen, and lithium-ion batteries.

Yadav highlighted that the industrial area will drive economic transformation by halting job-related migration from nearby towns such as Sohagpur, Itarsi, and Seoni Malwa.

“With its rich natural resources, strategic connectivity, and skilled workforce, Narmadapuram will emerge as a national leader in renewable energy within two to three years,” said CM Yadav.

The Chief Minister also revealed that Narmadapuram has achieved unprecedented success as the sixth venue for the RIC, following Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior, and Sagar. Investors are being offered low-cost land and financial incentives, creating a favourable environment for industries.

At the RIC, Yadav distributed land allotment letters for 663 acres to prominent companies, including Green Energy Private Limited, Lands Mill Renewables Private Limited, Premium Energy Global Private Limited, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, Satvik Solar Industry Private Limited, etc.

CM Yadav held one-on-one discussions with leading industry figures, including S.P. Oswal of Vardhman Group and Dinesh Patidar of Shakti Pumps India Limited, encouraging them to explore Madhya Pradesh’s favourable investment climate. He assured investors of comprehensive government support, emphasising the state’s commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

Chief Secretary of the state Anurag Jain announced plans for a multi-modal logistics park, positioning Mohasa-Babai as an ideal industrial zone.

He also highlighted that the region’s industrial landscape has gained momentum due to CM Yadav’s tireless efforts.