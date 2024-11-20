PM’s Principal Secy remembers eminent economist Bibek Debroy

New Delhi: PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, remembered eminent economist Bibek Debroy and lauded the latter’s analytical skill in policymaking and practice of policy.

A solemn ceremony was organised at Akashwani Rang Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday evening to remember the life and work of Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), who passed away on November 1.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that Debroy was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his work, he had left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Debroy, was a polymath who enjoyed working on ancient Indian texts, making them accessible to the youth.

Speaking at the function, Mishra said that Debroy was a formidable personality whose intellectual pursuits ranged from economics to Sanskrit literature to history and so on.

Mishra mentioned that Debroy was always polite and very understanding during his interactions with him when the latter was a member of the DPIO and subsequently chairman of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council.

Recalling his personal experiences when Debroy was with the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, Mishra said that Debroy was always reassuring when there were issues to be tackled at work.

Mishra added that he knew Debroy quite well for the last few years and the common thing they shared was both were alumni of Delhi School of Economics.

Mishra fondly recalled the conversations they had on a wide variety of subjects – from the Statistical system in India all the way to Direct Tax reforms. He added that he was always very sincere, and very committed in all his tasks.

Recalling an incident of the past, Mishra said that Debroy always liked to do something substantial, apart from his usual responsibilities.