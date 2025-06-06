PM’s Principal Secy engages with G20, WHO, AU in Geneva

New Delhi: P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, participated in the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Roundtable on the margins of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2025 in Geneva on Thursday.

During the discussions, he emphasised the G20’s pivotal role in advancing global disaster risk reduction efforts by leveraging economic capacity alongside development imperatives. He called for strengthening international cooperation and building collective resilience against global challenges.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mishra reaffirmed India’s commitment to expanding international partnerships for resilient futures.

He welcomed the African Union (AU) as a new member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in the presence of AU Commissioner Moses Vilakati and a CDRI co-Chair representative from France ONU Geneva. This milestone follows the AU’s historic inclusion as a permanent G20 member during India’s presidency in 2023.

Mishra also met Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the margins of GPDRR in Geneva.

They discussed India’s collaboration with WHO on global public health matters. Shri Mishra reiterated India’s support for the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit, to be held in New Delhi in December 2025, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.