PM’s principal secretary reviews key infrastructure projects in Gujarat

New Delhi: P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, conducted site inspections and high-level review meetings in Dholera and Lothal in Gujarat assessing key infrastructure projects today. These projects are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for industrial and economic growth.

Mishra visited the under-construction Ahmedabad–Dholera Greenfield Expressway, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He highlighted the expressway’s potential to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera to 45 minutes and emphasised timely execution with global-quality road standards.

At Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Mishra assessed the progress of Dholera International Airport. Officials informed him that cargo operations would commence by October 2025. He directed authorities to adhere to timelines and ensure seamless connectivity with the expressway.

PM’s Principal Secretary inspected Tata Electronics’ Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab) project, a flagship initiative in domestic chip manufacturing. He reviewed its production scope, including chips for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. He also visited social infrastructure projects—schools, hospitals, and residential complexes—developed by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL). He emphasised user experience, calling for stakeholder feedback integration.

Mishra chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials from DICDL, DIACL, NHAI, Airports Authority of India, and Indian Railways. He reviewed key projects, including Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway, Bhimnath–Dholera Freight Rail Link, Ahmedabad–Dholera Semi-High-Speed Rail Line, Dholera International Airport.