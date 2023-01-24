PM’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ on Jan 27; over 38 lakh students registered for participation

New Delhi: A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, an annual interaction of students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues relating to exam stress.



The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The sixth edition of the interaction is scheduled for January 27 at Talkatora Indoor stadium in the national capital.

“Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), out of which more than 16 lakh are from state boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries,” Pradhan said at a press conference.

The minister informed that 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha has strengthened as a mass movement over the years and the quantum jump in student participation is an evidence. The unique and popular initiative has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit. About 2,400 students shall benefit from the words of wisdom of the prime minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools,” he added. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30 last.

Pradhan said 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition by NCERT and 102 students and teachers from across the country shall also witness the main event on January 27 as special guests. “The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path, among others, to make them acquainted with our rich legacy. The winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers of the selected states shall also witness Republic Day parade on January 26 and Beating Retreat on January 29,” he added.