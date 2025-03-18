PM's Maha Kumbh statement 'damage-control speech', says TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha on the Maha Kumbh was a "damage-control speech" aimed at distracting attention from issues such as tariffs imposed by the US, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday.

He also said there were enough precedents in both Houses of members seeking clarification on ministers' statements.

O'Brien, the TMC's Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha, was reacting to the prime minister's brief statement in the Lower House on the recently-held Maha Kumbh. Opposition MPs were not allowed to ask for clarifications, leading to protests and adjournment of the Lok Sabha.

"Prime Minister Modi's speech is a damage-control speech. He is in damage-control mode in the international scenario ... He wants his MPs to do 'tareef (praise)' but Trump has imposed tariffs," O'Brien told reporters.

"This is the same prime minister who has not answered a question on the floor of Parliament. This is the same prime minister who has not done a proper press conference. The Bengal chief minister does press conferences at least once a week," he added.

The TMC leader also slammed the government over opposition MPs not being allowed to seek clarifications.

"Why were members of the opposition not allowed to seek clarifications? There are enough precedents to suggest in both Houses, when a minister makes a statement, some clarifications can be asked," O'Brien said.

"Parliament is not 'Mann ki Baat', it is a two-way communication," he added.

Modi on Tuesday said the Maha Kumbh strengthened the spirit of unity in the country and gave a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the success of the Maha Kumbh was a result of the contributions of countless people from the government and society.