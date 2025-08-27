‘PM’s Japan visit will reaffirm commitment to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Japan beginning Friday will reaffirm the two nations’ commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

It will consolidate our friendship and open fresh avenues for cooperation, he said.

From Japan, Modi will travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the

annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of

the SCO Summit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Tanmaya Lal said.