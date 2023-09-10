‘PM’s global talk on env at G20 completely at odds from local walk’

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on environment at the G20 Summit as “sheer hypocrisy”, and claimed his “global talk” is completely at odds from the “local walk”.



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of comprehensively dismantling India’s environmental protections and snatching away the rights of the most vulnerable communities dependent on forests.

‘The PM’s statements at the G20 and other summits globally are sheer hypocrisy.’ While destroying protections for India’s forests and biodiversity, and diluting the rights of Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities, he talks of environment, climate action and equity.

‘The Global Talk is completely at odds from the Local Walk,’ Ramesh said in a statement.

He said during a Doordarshan chat with students in 2014, the prime minister had said, ‘The climate has not changed, we have changed.’

‘The self-styled Vishwaguru has come a long way in hypocrisy. The Prime Minister has used the G20 Summit to make big, empty statements about the importance of the environment,” he alleged.