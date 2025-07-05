PM’s foreign policy faulty, says Kharge, dares BJP on Preamble of Constitution

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called the BJP-led NDA government’s foreign policy “faulty” and asserted that it has led to India having enemies in all corners.

Addressing the ‘Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri’ here, he dared the BJP and the Sangh to remove the words “socialist” and “secular” from the preamble of the Constitution.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi has travelled to 42 countries in the world, but so far he has not visited Manipur, where people are dying.

“His foreign policy is not good, because of which we have enemies from all corners. On one side, there is China and on the other, Pakistan. Today, Nepal is also distancing itself from us. Everybody is moving away from us,” said the Congress veteran.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s call for reviewing the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the Preamble of the Constitution is not about dismantling it but about restoring its “original spirit”, free from the “distortions” of the Congress’ Emergency-era policies, according to a recent article published in an RSS-linked magazine.

“ I heard some RSS person say that they would remove (words) socialist and secular from the constitution. I challenge you or your BJP or (Amit) Shah. No one can remove them, if you have courage, remove,” he said citing the saffron party’s constitution, which pledged support to the Indian Constitution.

He blamed Modi for “ruining” the economy and causing the breakdown of law and order in the country, in the last 11 years, and vowed that the Congress would teach him a lesson. He urged the Congress cadre to strengthen it to ensure that it returns to power at the Centre and change the direction of the nation.

Taking a swipe at the PM, he said Modi goes around embracing presidents and prime ministers in every other country, but ignores people and farmers.

“If someone gives Modi a cap or a medal he will wear it and go around,” he mocked the PM, demanding that he should care for Indian farmers and people.

“And Modi ji, where are you? He is visiting eight countries, but he’s not looking towards his country’s people. He is not looking at the farmers of this country,” Kharge said, pointing to Modi’s ongoing foreign tour.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi’s silence on Manipur, calling it shocking. He said Rahul Gandhi and he visited the state, but Modi didn’t. “Are they not citizens of our country?” he asked. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Kharge said Modi missed a chance to act like Indira Gandhi did in 1971.