PM’s chair shaking, he has started attacking his own friends: Cong

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chair is “shaking” after three phases of the Lok Sabha polls as he has started attacking his own “friends” and this shows the “real trend” of the result.



His remarks came after the Prime Minister during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the “Ambani-Adani” issue as its “Shehzada” used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a “deal”.

“The times are changing. Friends are no longer friends…! After the completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji’s chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the results,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. At a poll rally in Telangana’s Vemulavada, Modi said, “Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight.”

“Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of ‘chori ka maal’ (loot). You have to answer the nation,” the prime minister further said.

After PM’s attack, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the tide of this election has turned so “violently” that the “Pappa” of “Hum Do Hamare Do” is turning on his own children.

“Defeat is a foregone conclusion. The prime minister is now spooked even by his own shadow,” he said in a post on X and shared a picture of Modi along with his shadow. The Congress leader said, “The man who collected Rs 8,200 crore of Electoral Bonds for his party - a scam so egregious that even the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional - is today levelling allegations on others.”

“Remember that through his ‘Chaar Raaste’, the PM has given contracts and licenses worth Rs 4 lakh crore to his cronies in return for their donations. If today, 21 Indian billionaires have as much wealth as 70 crore Indians, it is all thanks to the PM’s intentions and his policies,” Ramesh claimed.