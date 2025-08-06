PMLA case: Anil Ambani appears before ED

New Delhi: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group companies.

The businessman reached the office of the central probe agency in central Delhi in an EV vehicle around 10:50 am.

The statement of the 66-year-old businessman is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

The summons came after the agency conducted searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 people, including executives of his business group, in Mumbai on July 24.

In a related case, the ED had recently arrested Partha Sarathi Biswal, the MD of an Odisha-based company, for allegedly providing a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore for a Anil Ambani Group company.