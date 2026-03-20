PMEGP scheme transforms life | Sarita from Lakhimpur becomes a successful entrepreneur

Lucknow: The government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm resolve to make youth self-reliant, and this vision is now transforming into real-life success stories for lakhs of young people. Government schemes are reaching villages across the state, not only providing employment but also encouraging youth toward self-employment. One such inspiring example is Sarita Singh from Lakhimpur Kheri. Sarita Singh, a resident of Gram Bujhari in Lakhimpur Kheri, dreamed of doing something different despite limited resources and a modest family background. The ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)’ helped turn her dream into reality. With a loan of Rs 25 lakh, she started an oil mill business. She began producing mustard oil and, using modern techniques, filters and supplies it to traders. Today, her unit produces 12 quintals of mustard oil per day.

Sarita Singh’s success is not just a personal achievement but an inspiration for the entire village. Her enterprise currently provides employment to 27 people, improving the economic condition of several families and boosting confidence among villagers to become self-reliant. Today, she earns approximately Rs 1 lakh per month. With government support and strong determination, she has successfully realized her dreams. Under the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ by CM Yogi Adityanath, thousands of such youth are becoming self-dependent and strengthening the state’s economy. The ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)’ is a major credit-linked subsidy scheme implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. It provides financial assistance for setting up new self-employment ventures. The objective of the scheme is to support traditional artisans and unemployed youth in both rural and urban areas by offering margin money subsidy along with bank loans to establish micro-enterprises.