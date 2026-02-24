PMAY-U 2.0 sanctions 2.88 lakh houses; total crosses 13.61 lakh

NEW DELHI: PMAY-U 2.0 reached a milestone, with 2.88 lakh houses sanctioned in the latest Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) meeting.

The meeting was headed by Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with Kuldip Narayan (Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Housing for All) and other senior officials and representatives from states and union territories in attendance.

In all, 287,618 houses were sanctioned in this round, taking the total PMAY-U 2.0 above the 13.61 lakh mark. The sanctions have been made in 16 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The sanctioned houses are divided as follows in the verticals: 1.66 lakh in Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), 1.09 lakh in Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), and 12,846 in Affordable Rental Housing (ARH). The ARH category is aimed at providing affordable rental housing to urban migrants, industrial workers, working women, and other such sections.

Three Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) have also been sanctioned in Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, and Rajasthan, each having 40 dwelling units, to demonstrate modern and efficient construction methods.

Of the sanctioned houses, over 1.60 lakh have been allocated to women, including widows and unmarried or separated women, while eight have been allocated to transgender beneficiaries. Also, 22,581 houses have been allocated to senior citizens. Social inclusion has been kept in mind, with 35,525 houses sanctioned to SC beneficiaries, 9,773 to ST beneficiaries, and 82,190 to OBC beneficiaries.