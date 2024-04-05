PM: Work done in 10 years just an appetiser, main course yet to come

Jaipur: Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was just an “appetiser” and the main course is yet to come.



Addressing a rally in Churu, his second election rally in Rajasthan in three days, Modi also accused the Congress of insulting the Army and dividing people and said this represented the “identity” of the opposition party.

He further said that the country now is a “new India”, which strikes within enemy territory – an apparent reference to counterstrikes in Pakistan after terror attacks in India. “Naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai.”

“Today even the enemy knows that this is Modi, this is the new India,” the prime minister added.

“No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come,” he said. “There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead.”

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the country was in a bad condition when the party was in power.

“The economy had collapsed due to the Congress’ big scams and loot. India’s reputation in the world was declining... Even after so many decades of Independence, people were struggling for basic necessities of life,” he added.

“People thought that nothing could change, everyone was immersed in despair. In this despair and frustration, in 2014, you gave a chance to the son of the poor to serve you. Disappointment and frustration cannot come close to Modi. I decided that the situation has to change,” the prime minister said, adding that India is his family.

In a big crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic when the whole world thought India would be ruined, “we Indians made the country the fifth-largest economy in the world”, he said.

“I could have also said that the whole world has faced a disaster, what should I do? Maybe the countrymen would have accepted it, but Modi did not choose that path,” the prime minister added.

Today, “Modi’s guarantee” is being discussed in the country, he said, adding that Rajasthan is an example of how Modi’s guarantees were fulfilled and at what speed.

“I gave a guarantee that cylinders for the poor will be cheaper, it has been fulfilled. An inquiry will be conducted against the Congress paper leak industry, it has been completed,” Modi said.