PM vows to ease hardships, Oppn incites discord: Rajnath

Singrauli: The BJP walks the talk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is to save citizens from hardship, while the “useless” Opposition is spreading hatred, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.



Addressing a rally for Rajesh Mishra, the BJP candidate from Sidhi Lok Sabha seat, Singh said the Congress-led UPA rule was mired in corruption, leading to some ministers getting jailed at the time. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks the truth. Modi ki guarantee is to save people from trouble and hardship. The BJP does what it says. It walks the talk. Since the time of Bharatiya Jan Sangh we have kept our word,” Singh said at a rally here.

“The BJP fulfils each and every promise made in its manifesto. We were mocked for our commitment to the Ram Temple but it was built. We abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition has become useless. It is spreading hatred and misinformation,” Singh asserted. The BJP does not govern people, it serves them, Singh said. Singh said no allegation of corruption had been made against the NDA government in the past 10 years whereas the rule of the Congress-led UPA between 2004 and 2014 was full of scams, with several ministers getting arrested.

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi used to say only 14 paise out of every rupee allotted for development reached the rightful beneficiary due to corruption, but Modi, using schemes like Jan Dhan, has ensured every paisa reaches the last person in society, Singh claimed. Under the Modi government, the country’s borders are fully secure, the Defence Minister said. In Sidhi, BJP’s Mishra is pitted against Congress’ Kamlesh Patel. Polls are scheduled on the seat on April 19.

Speaking at the rally, the senior BJP leader also alleged that Congress has an “unbreakable” relationship with corruption. Congress once dominated Indian politics, but now it has a government only in two or three small states, he said.

“I sometimes wonder why this is happening, and I reach this conclusion. Who is the best finisher in cricket? (After people replied) Dhoni. If anyone asks me who is the best finisher in Indian politics, I will say it is Rahul Gandhi.

This is the reason several leaders have left Congress,” the senior BJP leader said. Congress and corruption were inextricably linked, Singh said, adding that most Congress governments faced corruption allegations, but no such allegations were made against any minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The Congress’ relationship with corruption can be described by the song “Tu Chal Mein Aai” (I will follow you) in the Salman Khan- starrer “Maine Pyar Kiya,” the minister said.