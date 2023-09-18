PM Vishwakarma scheme provides new platform for India’s hidden skills: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme will work towards realising the vision of self-reliant India, providing a new platform for India’s hidden craftsmanship and skills.



Inaugurating the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM Yogi said that in the coming times, India will emerge as a significant force with the strength of its artisans and craftsmen.

He described the scheme as part of the ‘Vocal for Local’ program.”

The chief minister remarked that the coincidence of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day is not mere chance, but a divine occurrence.

He extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

CM Yogi stated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, a new India has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspirations for 140 crore people and as a global superpower. Today, the new India represents a new ray of hope for the entire humanity.

“Through the successful organisation of the G-20 Summit, India has made the world realise its strength.

Today, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is acknowledged and respected worldwide”, he said.

Providing information about the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’, CM Yogi said that this scheme will benefit traditional artisans and skilled workers who are above the age of 18.

In the first phase, eligible individuals can avail a loan of up to Rs 1 lakh at an interest rate of less than five per cent, and in the second phase, they can receive a loan of up to Rs two lakh rupees with a precondition that no member of their family should be in government service.

Under the scheme, the government will provide an honorarium of Rs 500 per day during the training and Rs 15,000 and a toolkit after the training.