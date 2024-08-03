PM urges Governors to be an effective bridge between Centre-state

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the state and interact with people and social organisations in a manner that would co-opt those who are underprivileged.



Addressing the two-day conference of governors, inaugurated and chaired by President Droupadi Murmu, Modi said the post of the governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.The president, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the inaugural session.

“In his address, the Prime Minister urged the governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the state and interact with people and social organisations in a manner to co-opt those who are underprivileged,” according to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The conference, which ends on Saturday, will cover a wide range of issues that play a critical role in not only shaping the centre-state relations but also promoting welfare schemes for common people, the release said.

In her opening remarks, Murmu said it was crucial for the smooth functioning of democracy that various central agencies work with better coordination across all the states.

She advised governors to think about how they, as constitutional heads of their respective states, can promote this coordination.

Murmu said the agenda for this conference included carefully chosen issues that were crucial in achieving national goals. The deliberations of the conference, the president added, would be an enriching experience for all participants and help them in their functioning.

The president expressed confidence that all governors would continue to contribute to the service and welfare of the people, doing justice to the oath taken by them.

With the implementation of three new laws related to criminal justice, a new era of the justice system had begun in the country, Murmu said.

The change in thinking, she added, was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

According to Murmu, quality higher education was an intangible asset as it promoted individual development and social change as well as innovation and economic progress. She said the National Education Policy placed emphasis on improving the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions. The president also urged governors to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities.