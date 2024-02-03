PM unveils projects worth Rs 68K cr in Odisha, says will benefit youths

New Delhi: Prime Miinister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.



Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, he unveiled several infrastructure projects in various sectors, such as power, roads and railways, in the state. He had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.

After unveiling 18 projects in the state, the Prime Miinister said, “These projects will benefit the youth of Odisha and will create employment opportunities. The Centre is supporting Odisha in every sector.”

The development works, which are either being inaugurated or for which the foundation stones are being laid, will give a significant boost to the state’s progress, he said during the function.

“Today is a significant occasion for the development journey of Odisha as development projects worth nearly Rs 70,000 crore are launched,” Modi said.

Speaking after inaugurating the IIM, Sambalpur campus, he said when an institution like this gets a modern campus, it leads to several benefits.

“Students from all over India will come here to study. It will also improve the local economy and make Sambalpur a hub for learning,” Modi said

The PM also claimed that the eastern state has greatly benefited from the policies made by the Central government in the last 10 years.

He asserted that the goal of “a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if all the states are developed”. The Prime Miinister flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

He also inaugurated the 412-km Dhamra Angul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the function. The Prime Miinister also assured the people of Odisha that the Central government will continue to work for the development of the state at the same pace.