PM unveils projects worth over Rs 83K cr for tribal development

Hazaribag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore in Jharkhand, reaffirming his government’s commitment to the state’s progress.



He emphasised the importance of tribal development, stating that Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for this demographic is “our asset.”

Modi launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore, aimed at ensuring comprehensive and holistic development for tribal communities across the country.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for tribal development is our asset, he (Mahatma Gandhi) believed that India can develop only when tribal communities will develop. BJP government accords top priority to tribal development and Rs 80,000 crore will be spent on Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to develop 65,000 tribal villages,” he said.

Rays of development are now reaching remote tribal villages, he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for being part of Jharkhand’s development journey.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan will benefit over 5 crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories.

The scheme aims to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 interventions carried out by 17 central ministries and departments.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), valued at over Rs 1,360 crore.

These include the construction of more than 1,380 km of roads, 120 anganwadi centres , 250 multi-purpose centres, and 10 school hostels.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced the electrification of over 75,800 households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in around 3,000 villages.

Other initiatives include the operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units, 500 anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and the provision of piped water (Nal se Jal) to more than 5,550 PVTG villages.

“I had come to Jamshedpur from where I had launched several schemes. Beneficiaries got pucca homes,” he said.

This is Modi’s second visit to Jharkhand in about a fortnight where elections to the 81-member Assembly are due with the tenure of the present Vidhan Sabha set to expire on January 5.

Notable attendees at the event included Union Ministers Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth besides Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.