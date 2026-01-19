PM unveils projects worth over Rs 830 cr in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched development projects worth over Rs 830 crore in West Bengal, flagged off seven Amrit Bharat Express trains over the weekend, and mounted a sharp political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a choice between what he called “maha jungle raj” and BJP-led “good governance”.

At a public meeting at Singur in Hooghly district, Modi inaugurated the Jayrambati–Barogopinathpur–Maynapur rail line and flagged off a passenger train on the Maynapur–Jayrambati route. He also laid the foundation stone for the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, which includes an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal and a road overbridge.

Modi said the Centre was prioritising the development of waterways in Bengal. He pointed to major investments in the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, including the Haldia dock complex, and improved road connectivity under the Sagarmala programme.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Centre’s push for multi-modal connectivity and green mobility, flagging off a state-of-the-art electric catamaran in Kolkata. Hybrid electric boats, he said, would make river travel along the Hooghly cleaner and more efficient, while encouraging tourism. Modi also expressed hope that West Bengal would emerge as a leader in fisheries, seafood production and exports.

On the rail front, Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains on Sunday connecting Kolkata with New Delhi, Varanasi and Chennai, following the launch of four such trains on Saturday. He said West Bengal had received more than half a dozen Amrit Bharat trains since January 17, calling the past 24 hours “unprecedented” for the state’s railway sector.

Alongside the development push, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the TMC. He called for a change of guard, saying it was necessary to oust the TMC’s “maha jungle raj” and bring in a government committed to “good governance”.

“Shouldn’t such a government be punished for acting against the interests of the people of Bengal?” he asked.

PM Modi stressed that restoring law and order was the first step towards creating an investment-friendly environment. “Syndicate tax and mafia rule will end only under the BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, alleging that rioters, syndicates and mafias enjoyed a free run in Bengal under TMC rule.

The TMC responded by rejecting the allegations, accusing the Prime Minister of repeating unsubstantiated claims about infiltrators and misleading the public ahead of the elections.