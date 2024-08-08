‘PM Ujjwala Scheme to offer gas cylinders at Rs 500’

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several impactful announcements aimed at benefiting women and girls across the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the CM declared that beneficiary families in Haryana will now receive gas cylinders for Rs 500. This initiative is set to benefit approximately 46 lakh families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh.



Additionally, as part of the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Uphaar Yojana, fortified milk will be provided to schoolgirls aged 14 to 18 for 150 days to help combat malnutrition. This program is expected to support around 2.65 lakh adolescent girls.

Addressing women at a state-level Hariyali Teej event in Jind, the Chief Minister also announced an increase in the loan amount for self-employment under the Haryana Matrishakti Udyamita Yojana, raising it from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, the revolving fund for self-help groups (SHGs) will be increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The monthly honorarium for Group Sakhi will also see a substantial rise, from Rs 150 to Rs 500.

Saini highlighted the festival’s significance, noting that it falls in the holy month of Sawan and Jind is historically linked to Mata Jayanti Devi. Hariyali Teej is a celebration of women, daughters, and sisters. The Chief Minister extended warm greetings and best wishes for the festival, which symbolises greenery and prosperity. In a traditional gesture, he distributed Kothli to approximately 30,000 women, symbolising the age-old tradition where brothers present gifts to their sisters.